Feds Say Live Nation Bullied Venues After Ticketmaster Tie-Up

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- In violation of a decade-old merger agreement with federal regulators, Live Nation blacklisted venues that opted to use a Ticketmaster rival for their events and threatened to go "nuclear" on a venue if it sought ticket services elsewhere, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Justice Department laid out Live Nation Entertainment Inc.'s alleged abuse of event venues over the past decade amid the agency's effort to secure approval from a D.C. federal court for a new merger deal that aims to keep the live entertainment giant better in check. "While defendants promptly consummated their merger, they have failed to live...

