8th Circ. Nixes Class Arbitration Bid In Benefit Manager Row

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit shot down four Iowa pharmacies’ bid to combine forces with other pharmacies as a class to take on a benefits administrator in a reimbursement dispute, saying Friday that contracts between the parties don’t authorize class-wide arbitration. A three-judge panel on Friday affirmed a lower court finding that there was no basis for class arbitration in contracts between pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp. and the four pharmacies: Clark's Pharmacy, Meyer's Healthmart Pharmacy, Osterhaus Pharmacy and Towncrest Pharmacy. The panel said that the pharmacies themselves had admitted the contracts at issue don't even reference class arbitration. On top of that,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS