NJ Firm Ducks Malpractice Row Over Contract's Terms

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed a malpractice suit filed against a law firm that purportedly misrepresented a contract's terms, as their former clients failed to establish that the court has jurisdiction to hear the matter. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas tossed the breach of contract, legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Zambrio & Associates LLC after two investors and a related entity did not submit citizenship information on the background of all the litigants to back up their claim that the District of New Jersey can hear the matter because of diversity jurisdiction, according to Friday's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS