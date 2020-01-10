6th Circ. Forigves Late Filing For Iraqi Christian With Sick Atty

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday gave an already-deported Iraqi citizen another shot to return to the U.S., reversing a refusal from the immigration courts' appellate board to forgive a missed deadline resulting from an attorney's medical emergency. A three-judge panel ruled that the Board of Immigration Appeals was wrong to have required Samir Kada, a former green card holder, to prove that he would have won his case to remain in the U.S. had his attorney not missed a deadline to submit a protection request under the Convention Against Torture. This standard was too high, and Kada only needed to show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS