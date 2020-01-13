3rd Circ. Suggests Mistaken Dismissal Dooms Asbestos Case

Law360, Philadelphia (January 13, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel raised questions during a hearing Monday over whether an apparently erroneous dismissal order entered in a deceased seaman’s asbestos case nearly a decade ago barred the court from hearing an appeal over a later decision axing the lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction. While both sides in the dispute over William Traser’s ultimately fatal mesothelioma diagnosis say the dismissal had gotten lost in the shuffle of a massive asbestos docket that includes claims on behalf of tens of thousands of individuals, U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman suggested during oral arguments in Philadelphia that it was nonetheless up to...

