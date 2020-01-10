Ill. Judge Removed For Lying To Cops In Murder Investigation

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board removed a downstate judge from office on Friday, finding that he lied to both the board and to detectives investigating his ex-roommate’s connection to a murder. St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald R. Duebbert told police the day after the December 2016 murder that he was in possession of the phone he lent to David Fields, a suspect in the killing of Carl Z. Silas, for about a month, when in fact, the board said, Fields had the phone on the night of the murder. He also told police he hadn’t been in contact with Fields,...

