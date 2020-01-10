Ex-Cop Admits Bilking NY Credit Union, Agrees To Pay $425K

Law360, New York (January 10, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- A former New York City police officer pled guilty Friday to embezzling from the city's Municipal Credit Union while on its supervisory committee, telling a judge he diverted money earmarked for an ATM security contract and agreeing to pay back more than $425,000. Joseph Guagliardo, 62, of Brooklyn, had been charged with a range of offenses, including conspiracy, fraud and providing former MCU CEO Kam Wong with prescription painkillers. Guagliardo admitted to a count of embezzlement before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, who set an April 10 sentencing date. Guagliardo served in a fiduciary role on MCU's supervisory committee...

