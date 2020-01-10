Judge Orders New Trial In Cook Medical Vein Filter Bellwether

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge has ordered a new trial in a bellwether suit alleging Cook Medical Inc.’s inferior vena cava filters are defective and lead to injury and death, undoing a $3 million verdict the plaintiff won in February. In an order filed Jan. 6, U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ruled that the trial court was wrong to admit as evidence an email chain containing a summary of deaths associated with the company’s IVC filters, saying the document was hearsay and prejudiced the jury. A jury in February 2019 awarded $3 million to plaintiff Tonya Brand, finding the defectiveness of the...

