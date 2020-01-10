Alston & Bird Guides $85M Citi Loan For Brooklyn Buildings

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- Alston & Bird LLP represented a Citi unit in connection with its $85 million loan to a pair of entities affiliated with private equity shop Madison Realty Capital for two residential properties in Brooklyn, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Citi Real Estate Funding Inc. is for 490 and 504 Myrtle Ave., which are located in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. The Classon Avenue and Clinton-Washington Avenues G train subway stations are nearby, to the south, and Interstate 278 is a block north of the properties. Madison Realty Capital couldn't be immediately reached for comment on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS