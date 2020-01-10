Attys Can't Duck Client's Claims On Failed Hepatitis Berry Suit

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- A law firm accused of bungling a California man's case over a berry blend product that allegedly gave him hepatitis A can't get an early victory in the case, a California judge ruled Friday, saying arguments that the man's new legal team was also negligent don't relieve the first firm. After Diego Durrell had his lawsuit against the Townsend Farms dismissed because his attorneys allegedly dropped the ball on turning over discovery documents and other filing blunders, his new law firm also allegedly failed to make proper filings, the defendant attorneys argued in a motion for summary judgment. But Los Angeles Superior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS