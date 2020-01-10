Fed. Circ. Leaves Chinese Flooring Duty Order Intact

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to keep certain Chinese hardwood flooring companies under the thumb of an anti-dumping duty order even after the agency assigned them a 0% dumping rate. The case centered on Chinese producers that were not individually investigated by Commerce during its anti-dumping probe and thus given a “separate rate” by the agency. Although the investigation revealed no dumping, Commerce chose to keep those companies subject to a duty order — potentially leaving them on the hook for new duties in the future. In a unanimous decision, the appeals panel backed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS