Firms Seek To Exit Malpractice Suit Related To Syngenta MDL

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- Seven law firms on Friday urged a Kansas federal court to allow them to exit a malpractice lawsuit stemming from underlying multidistrict litigation with Syngenta AG, as they purportedly never represented the corn farmers in the dispute. Firms such as Johnson Law Group, Hovland and Rasmus PLLC and Dewald Deaver PC argued that the corn farmers have failed to even respond to previous assertions that the firms should be left out of the present litigation, and their amended complaint does not establish how they had an attorney-client relationship, according to a memorandum accompanying their motion for judgment on the pleading....

