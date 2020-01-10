State Dept. OKs $2.75B F-35 Sale To Singapore

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved a $2.75 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets to Singapore, the country's first purchase of the aircraft, the Pentagon announced. The deal covers up to 12 F-35Bs, the short-takeoff and vertical landing model used by the U.S. Marine Corps, and related equipment, including as many as 13 engines for the jets, a training system and spare parts, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States,” DSCA said. “Singapore is a strategic friend and major security cooperation partner and an...

