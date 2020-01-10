CNN To Pay $76M Over Worker Firings In Record NLRB Deal

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- CNN has agreed to shell out about $76 million in back pay to end a long-running National Labor Relations Board dispute alleging it violated federal labor law by firing more than 100 unionized technical workers in 2003, the agency said Friday. The NLRB's general counsel had accused CNN of firing the workers to oust their union amid a reorganization in which the company brought the contract workers in-house. The case is based on a charge filed by the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians, a Communications Workers of America subsidiary that represents the technicians. CNN will pay $76 million to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS