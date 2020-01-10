Online CBD Seller Hit With TCPA Suit Over Unwanted Texts

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- An online CBD retailer broke federal consumer protection laws by sending thousands of automated promotional texts with links to buy gummies "medically proven" to treat various ailments, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court Friday. California resident Ryan Coyle says Desert Lake Group LLC, which does business under several names including First Class Herb Tincture and First Class Herbalist CBD, sent the automated texts to him and thousands of others without consent, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. "The language in the messages was automatically generated and inputted into pre-written text templates without any actual...

