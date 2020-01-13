Calif. Sanctuary Law Trumps Charter City’s Home-Turf Rule

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- Charter cities can't use their power over municipal affairs to opt out of a California state law limiting local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities, a California appeals court ruled Friday. In upending a Superior Court's order barring the state of California from forcing charter city Huntington Beach to comply with a sanctuary law limiting cooperation with federal immigration officers, a panel of three judges said charter cities' authority over municipal affairs doesn't apply to state issues, such as public safety and health. Due to the number of people regularly traveling throughout the state, maintaining the California Values Act statewide...

