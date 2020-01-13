To Improve Instagram Copyright Issues, Look To Music World

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- Social media, much like the internet, is a double-edged sword. Nowhere is this more evident than through the lens of Instagram Inc. and copyright protections for images. Our copyright system was not designed with the internet in mind; much less could it have anticipated Instagram, a platform that monetizes images and creative works freely shared by its users. To date, the service has over 1 billion monthly active users, who together have shared 50 billion images. As Spotify Technology SA and Pandora Media Inc. did in the music industry, Instagram’s wide reach creates a free and democratic platform for visibility while...

