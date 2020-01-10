Race Car Parts Seller Can't Dodge Lug Nut Infringement Suit

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- North Carolina-based race car parts seller United Race Parts LLC likely can't escape a patent infringement suit pitting a Missouri race car equipment maker against an Italian rival, after a magistrate judge rejected URP's argument that fellow defendant Dino Paoli SRL should shoulder all of the liability. In a brief decision filed Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David S. Cayer recommended that URP's requests to have the claims against it dismissed or stayed both be denied. Kluhsman Machine Inc. filed the suit in North Carolina federal court in March, alleging competing precision race car equipment maker Dino Paoli had stolen its designs...

