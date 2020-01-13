Turkey Buyers Want Same Judge As Chicken Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- A pair of turkey purchasers suing Perdue, Tyson and other poultry producers for allegedly working together to pad the price of the bird want their allegations to be handled by the Illinois federal judge overseeing a similar sprawling case over chicken prices. A New York-based grocery cooperative and Pennsylvania-based food distributor leveling price-fixing allegations against a number of major poultry suppliers — including Perdue Farms Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Butterball LLC and Foster Farms LLC — argued Friday it would make sense for the court to hand their case over to the judge managing nearly identical allegations over the chicken industry....

