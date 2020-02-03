Class Action Group Of The Year: Gibbs Law Group

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- Gibbs Law Group won a $1.5 billion settlement against Equifax for a massive data security breach and reached deals against Hyundai over shattering sunroofs and a television manufacturer over improperly collected consumer data, earning it a spot among Law360's 2019 Class Action Groups of the Year. The Gibbs class action group, which is based in California but takes cases nationally, consists of about 20 attorneys, with the group handling about 25 cases at any given time, many of them major matters involving huge numbers of consumers. In one such case, Gibbs attorneys represented consumers impacted by the data breach of credit...

