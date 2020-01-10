Calif. Pay-For-Delay Ban Won't Be Paused Pending Appeal

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday declined to temporarily block a new state law prohibiting pay-for-delay deals between branded and generic drug makers while a group of pharmaceutical companies appeals his earlier decision, ruling the group hadn't shown a likelihood of success in the Ninth Circuit. Assembly Bill 824 is a 2019 law that establishes a presumption of anti-competitiveness for reverse payment settlements in which a generic-drug maker postpones market entry and receives a payment from the branded competitor. Last week, the Association for Accessible Medicines said it appealed to the Ninth Circuit following U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley's New Year's...

