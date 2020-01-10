Supreme Court To Eye Constitutionality Of TCPA Carveout

Law360, Washington (January 10, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to review the constitutionality of a controversial carveout to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's robocall ban, a provision that the Fourth Circuit found violated the First Amendment. The court granted a petition for review from U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the Federal Communications Commission to review the Fourth Circuit's ruling striking down an exemption to the TCPA that allows government-backed debt collectors to skirt the statute's blanket ban on autodialed calls to cellphones. The court did not explain its reasoning for granting the petition, as is customary. The Fourth Circuit held in April that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS