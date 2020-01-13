Cigna Workers Lose Bid For Redo On Benefits Ruling

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 3:49 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has refused to revisit a decision that allowed Cigna to use older interest rates and mortality tables when calculating retirement benefits, despite objections from a class of workers who said the ruling allowed the insurer to short them on those benefits. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton on Friday denied a bid from the workers asking her to rethink her decision that they said let Cigna use "outdated" interest rates and mortality tables to calculate the benefits at issue. The judge found that the plaintiffs are trying to rehash old issues and that they failed to present...

