High Court Orders 2nd Circ. To Rethink Terror Funds Ruling

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Second Circuit on Monday to reconsider its decision allowing families of the American victims of a 1983 bombing at a U.S. Marine base in Lebanon to pursue compensation from an Iranian bank. In a brief order granting three foreign banks’ separate petitions for review of the Second Circuit’s decision, the justices vacated the lower court’s decision that had allowed the victims’ families to continue pursuing funds that Iran’s Bank Markazi — which was found to have provided material support to Hezbollah, the group that allegedly carried out the bombing — held in Clearstream Banking SA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS