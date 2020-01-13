Justices Won't Hear Aircraft Engine Maker's Preemption Fight

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 11:35 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review the Third Circuit’s finding that a widow could sue an aircraft engine manufacturer over the plane crash that killed her husband even if the dispute involved conflicting federal and state aircraft safety standards. The justices denied Avco Corp.'s petition for certiorari challenging a split decision from the Third Circuit that revived Jill Sikkelee's suit over a 2005 plane crash that killed her husband, David. Avco said the litigation undermined congressional intent to create uniform safety standards governing aviation. Avco argued that the Third Circuit ruling took a wildly different view from Supreme Court precedent...

