Judge Nixes Ban On Tribes Trying Again For Fed. Recognition

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge has handed a win to the Chinook Indian Nation in its bid for federal government recognition, ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior hadn’t justified its “draconian” refusal to allow tribes denied recognition to petition again under its revised rules. The Chinook Indian Nation had challenged the DOI’s decision not to allow tribal groups like the Chinook — which saw its petition to be recognized by the federal government denied in 2002 — to re-petition for recognition when the department revised its rules in 2015 to streamline the widely criticized federal acknowledgment process for tribes....

