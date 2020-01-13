Supreme Court Won't Hear Fight Over SEC's Pay-To-Play Rule

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- The high court on Monday declined to review a state Republican Party's challenge to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's power to implement a rule preventing "pay-to-play" practices by investment advisers who make political contributions, leaving in place a D.C. Circuit decision in the SEC's favor. The U.S. Supreme Court issued an order denying a petition for review from GOP leaders in New York, turning away the state Republican leaders' challenge to a D.C. Circuit ruling from June that said the SEC was within its rights to regulate so-called pay-to-play practices. The GOP leaders said in their petition that the decision allows...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS