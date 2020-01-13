Energy Transfer Claims Ex-Supply Manager Stole Client

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- Energy Transfer Partners LLP is suing a former supply manager it claims went to work for a direct competitor, shared confidential bidding information to undermine its business and tried to solicit away another employee to join him. Energy Transfer and several affiliates are asking for up to $1 million in damages from Chase Dayton and his new employer, Gulf Coast Fuel Resources LLC, which operates as Energy Midstream and provides energy industry clients the same type of services as Energy Transfer. Energy Transfer, a major pipeline developer, also wants a temporary restraining order, temporary injunction and permanent injunction to keep Dayton from...

