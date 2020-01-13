High Court Roundup: Justices Rebuff 5 Employment Cases

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court swatted away a handful of certiorari petitions in employment cases Monday, including a dispute over whether Delta is exempt from a Rhode Island premium pay law and an appeal of a National Labor Relations Board order requiring a steakhouse to reinstate workers who were let go while on strike. Without comment, as is customary, the justices turned down petitions for certiorari that dealt with a wide range of employment law issues, such as federal preemption of state wage laws and unions’ exclusive bargaining rights. Here, Law360 looks at five cert petitions in employment cases that the justices...

