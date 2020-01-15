Contract Clash Ruling Leaves Fraught Dispute To Congress

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent refusal to review a decision allowing Veterans Affairs to prioritize veteran-owned businesses over companies that employ the blind and disabled places pressure on Congress to determine if either group should have an advantage in scoring federal contracts. The justices on Monday let stand a Federal Circuit decision stating that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs's preference for veteran-owned small businesses, approved by lawmakers in 2006, takes precedence over a 1971 governmentwide mandatory program to boost nonprofits that hire blind people and people with significant disabilities. The clash has put roughly 2,000 jobs at risk in the AbilityOne...

