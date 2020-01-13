King & Spalding Atty On Clerking For 3 High Court Justices

Law360, Washington (January 13, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- Lawyer Paul Mezzina has rejoined King & Spalding LLP's appellate practice after his third clerkship for a U.S. Supreme Court justice. In an interview with Law360 Monday, he describes what he learned from so many years behind the bench, and why it probably isn't for everyone. Mezzina, now a partner in King & Spalding's trial and global disputes practice, recently completed a clerkship with Justice Neil Gorsuch during the 2018-2019 term. Before that, he clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia from 2013-2014 and for then-D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh from 2009-2010. Now that Justice Kavanaugh has been confirmed to the...

