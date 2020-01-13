Judge Orders Telegram To Produce Redacted Bank Docs

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- On Monday, a New York federal judge ordered Telegram Group Inc. to produce a trove of bank records by Feb. 26 despite foreign data privacy concerns and questions over the relevance of the documents sought, while allowing for appropriate redactions to comply with foreign privacy laws. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was denied immediate access to Telegram's bank records last week after Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York denied the agency's emergency motion to obtain the documents in a case alleging the company engaged in an unregistered securities offering....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS