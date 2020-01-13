SEC Seeks Sanctions For Blockvest's 'Bad Faith Deception'

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is demanding sanctions against cryptocurrency company Blockvest LLC and its founder for their "willful and bad faith deception" of a California federal court. The agency said Friday that Blockvest founder Reginald Buddy Ringgold III has knowingly submitted at least one false and forged declaration in an attempt to beat an enforcement action that accuses Blockvest of planning a fraudulent initial coin offering. Ringgold also tried to have two pre-ICO investors submit false declarations about their expectations of profiting on Blockvest's tokens, and asked another affiliate to lie to the SEC about a $147,000 payment supposedly...

