Justices Seem Wary Of 2nd Circ.'s Ruling In 'Lucky' TM Case

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court seemed skeptical Monday about a novel ruling by the Second Circuit that applied the doctrine of res judicata in a trademark case over dueling "Lucky" brands, including Justice Stephen Breyer, who said he did not "know where they got it from." During oral arguments in Lucky Brand Dungarees Inc. v. Marcel Fashions Group Inc., the justices appeared wary of the Second Circuit's 2018 ruling in Marcel Fashions' favor, which said Lucky Brand was precluded from raising a defense that it "could have" raised in an earlier stage of the long-running trademark fight. Lucky has argued that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS