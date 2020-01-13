Pai Cautions Against FCC-Mandated Cybersecurity Rules

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai emphasized his hands-off approach to the private sector in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, explaining that he prefers to let companies and customers decide which security solutions work for them instead of handing down one-size-fits-all mandates. Pai told the Oregon Democrat in the letter, released Friday, that his agency doesn't have a formal stance on the use of encryption technologies to help secure developing 5G networks against hackers and foreign governments. Instead of making such features standard on current networks, Pai indicated it's better to let end users decide whether and when they want...

