DOD Hit With New Protest Over $1.4B Food Supply Deal

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- Anham FZCO is disputing the Defense Logistics Agency's decision to reopen bids on a nearly $1.4 billion contract to supply food to troops overseas after its successful previous protest, saying the agency should have chosen a more narrow corrective action. Anham told the Court of Federal Claims in its Dec. 12 complaint, unsealed on Monday, that the Defense Logistics Agency wrongly decided to reopen the deal and accept revised proposals from all bidders when the claims court had only ruled on one specific error that the DLA made when it originally awarded the deal to rival KGL Food Services WLL. "This is precisely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS