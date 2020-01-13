IHS Hit With Suit Alleging Gov't Missed Fatal Cancer Diagnosis

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- Doctors at an Indian Health Service hospital failed to diagnose a man's liver cancer that went undetected for more than seven years and resulted in his death at 63, according to a suit filed Monday in Montana federal court. Estate administrator Mona Running Wolf alleges that two doctors employed by Blackfeet Community Hospital on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning failed to diagnose possible signs of cancer that showed up on a CT scan of her husband, Melvin Running Wolf. The suit claims that despite a radiologist's 2011 recommendation that an MRI be conducted because the scan showed possible liver cancer,...

