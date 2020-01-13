9th Circ. Says False Docs Don't Count As 'Moral Turpitude'

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday reversed a Board of Immigration Appeals decision that a Mexican national wasn't eligible for deportation relief, saying her conviction for using false documents to hide citizenship status doesn't amount to a "crime involving moral turpitude." A three-judge panel ruled the BIA mistakenly found that Maria Jauregui-Cardenas' conviction qualifies as an aggravated felony and a crime involving moral turpitude, or CIMT, a label that can carry severe consequences for immigrants convicted of those offenses. "The BIA erred in holding that Jauregui-Cardenas' state conviction precludes her from consideration for cancellation of removal," the panel said. The U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS