Texas City Says Insurer Overreaching In $1.5M Library Row

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- Liberty Surplus Insurance Corp. is trying to overextend a settlement agreement about its coverage obligations for $1.5 million in repairs to a Texas city library, the city is arguing to a Texas federal court. Liberty had agreed to cover $30,000 of a $1.5 million damages award between the city of Edinburg and Liberty's policyholder, Descon Construction LP, the city said Monday. But instead of sticking to settling the dispute about Liberty's coverage responsibilities, the insurer tried to argue that the settlement also released Descon and related entities from any attempts to collect on the rest of the $1.5 million, the city...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS