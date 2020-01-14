DC Circ. Urged To Revive Suit Over SPLC 'Hate Group' Label

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A nonprofit think tank that pushes for restrictionist immigration policies asked the D.C. Circuit for another chance to challenge its designation on the Southern Poverty Law Center's website as a "hate group," claiming the label amounts to wire fraud. The Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for lower levels of immigration, urged the appeals court on Monday to revive its racketeering claim against two of the SPLC's leaders after a D.C. federal judge granted the advocacy group's request to toss the lawsuit. In that decision, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found that the SPLC's "hate group" label is just the...

