Pierce Bainbridge Says Ex-Partner's Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- Pierce Bainbridge has told a New York state court that a contentious defamation suit by a former partner belongs in arbitration, saying that the partner signed an arbitration agreement when he was hired. The firm claimed in a motion filed Friday that Donald Lewis, who alleges that he was fired and falsely accused of sexual assault after threatening to blow the whistle on sketchy financial dealings at Pierce Bainbridge, not only signed the employee agreement containing the arbitration clause but also clearly read and understood it since he chose to opt out of a portion of the agreement. "Plaintiff is an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS