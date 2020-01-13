Ex-Facebook GC Approved To Monitor Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

Law360, Washington (January 13, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge overseeing the government's settlement allowing T-Mobile to buy Sprint has approved the appointment of former Facebook general counsel Theodore W. Ullyot to monitor compliance with the $56 billion deal should it get greenlighted by the court. The approval of the U.S Department of Justice's request was made Friday by U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly following the agency's December bid. Ullyot, a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner, served as Facebook's general counsel from 2008 until 2013 and also worked in President George W. Bush's administration. The DOJ sought a prompt approval of Ullyot and a final...

