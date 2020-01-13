FCC Fines Scripps $1.1M Over TV Tower Violations

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- Scripps Broadcasting Holdings LLC on Monday agreed to pay more than $1.1 million to the Federal Communications Commission to settle an investigation into the inspection practices of a company that previously owned several of its television towers. The FCC had opened an investigation into whether subsidiaries of Cordillera, the former owner of the stations, violated the Communications Act of 1934 by failing to conduct required daily inspections of the lighting systems of 10 antenna structures, among other things. Scripps signed a $521 million agreement to acquire 15 Cordillera television stations in October 2018, according to the agreement. “While Scripps did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS