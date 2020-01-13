Exxon Mobil Hits 4 US Railway Giants With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. on Monday became the latest to hit a quartet of railway giants with an antitrust suit accusing them of working together to raise the cost of freight transportation, develop rates independent of fuel costs and force clients into paying cartel prices. ExxonMobil told a Texas federal court that BNSF Railway Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and Union Pacific Railroad Co. — which together control 90% of all rail freight traffic in the U.S. — worked together to steadily and uniformly raise fuel surcharges, claiming it was a means to recover fuel costs while in reality...

