Former Client Sues Houston Firm Over $25K Sanctions

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- A Houston law firm was sued on Monday by a former client who alleges the firm mishandled her divorce proceeding so badly she had to pay $25,625 in sanctions for their conduct. Gina Overton alleged in a Harris County district court lawsuit that bad work by Neumann & Rodriguez PC and attorney Cynthia Leigh Neumann led her to be shorted by more than $200,000 in a mediated settlement agreement. Overton told the court the firm's "fundamental misapprehension about what to do and not do" in litigating her case is the sole reason she was forced to pay sanctions and lost out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS