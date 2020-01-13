DC Circ. Seems Poised To Block Trump's Drug Pricing Rule

Law360, Washington (January 13, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel offered little hope to the Trump administration Monday in its effort to compel pharmaceutical companies to disclose drug prices in television ads, with the three judges indicating during oral argument they couldn't see how the rule would achieve its stated goal of lowering prescription costs. The three-judge panel heard from the government and drug companies Monday in the White House's bid to overturn a lower court’s decision last summer blocking the rule. As the 2020 presidential election looms, President Donald Trump has been seeking to pressure Big Pharma to lower prices amid skyrocketing prescription drug costs. But the...

