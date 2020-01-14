Minn. Appeals Court Tosses Permits For Copper Mine

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Minnesota appeals court revoked state permits issued for a proposed open pit sulfide mine and processing plant, siding with environmental groups that said regulators blew past a requirement to hear opponents' arguments on key issues such as the safety of a dam that will hold mine tailings. The appeals court panel decided Monday that the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and others had expressed a variety of concerns about the Polymet Mining Corp. project that met the "probative, competent and conflicting evidence" standard under which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources...

