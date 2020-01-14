7th Circ. Upholds Teamsters' Win Against Ex-United Worker

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday nixed a former United Airlines technician's bid to reopen his suit accusing the Teamsters of not adequately representing him in a grievance after he was fired for job abandonment for visiting his ailing mother in Saudi Arabia longer than the airline approved. A three-judge panel unanimously upheld U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras' 2018 decision to dismiss a suit by former United Airlines employee Osama Taha against his union — the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 781 — claiming that it violated its duty to fairly represent its members after he grieved his firing. Taha was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS