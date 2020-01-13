J&J CEO Must Take Stand At NJ Talc Asbestos Trial

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (January 13, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson's chief executive must take the stand at a New Jersey state trial to decide punitive damages after the pharmaceutical giant was hit with a combined $37.3 million compensatory damages verdict over claims four people developed mesothelioma from using its baby powder, a judge ruled Monday. With opening statements set for Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi denied the company's motion to quash a plaintiffs' subpoena for the trial testimony of Alex Gorsky, J&J's chairman and CEO, regarding his public statements about the safety of the baby powder. The judge found that Gorsky's statements indicate he has personal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS