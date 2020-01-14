Ben & Jerry's Wants 'Happy Cows' Suit Put Out To Pasture

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- Ben & Jerry’s has asked a Vermont federal court to toss a proposed class action that claims its beloved ice cream doesn’t actually come from “happy cows,” deriding the suit's premise silly and fundamentally flawed. In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, Ben & Jerry’s said James Ehlers' November complaint misses the mark in trying to accuse it of misleading consumers because statements on its cartons that say the milk in its ice cream comes from “happy cows” are just harmless opinions and “fluffery.” “How happy is a cow?” Ben & Jerry’s wrote. “What should be the first line of a riddle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS